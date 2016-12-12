Carefree Cave Creek Chamber ribbon cutting
The Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Sho & Tell Gallery and Java-lina Coffee Shop's Grand Opening on Thursday, December 8. Sho and Tel is a fun, eclectic gallery featuring local art from around Arizona, but most predominantly from the Carefree/Cave Creek community.
