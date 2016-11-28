Toast to one year with Revital-AZ Laser & Med Spa on Weds, Dec. 7

Revital-AZ Laser and Med Spa celebrates its one-year anniversary on Dec. 7 and owner Rosie Andaverde, R.N. and her medical director Dr. Mark Biliack invite neighbors and clients to join them for a champagne toast from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be demos, raffles, promos and the launch of a new product line - Jan Marini.

