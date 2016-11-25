MCSO IDs off-duty deputy sergeant, wife struck by vehicle in Cave Creek
Deputy Sgt. Nick Schrey and his wife, Elizabeth, were hit by a van outside of Harrold's Corral in the area of Cave Creek and Vermeersch roads.
