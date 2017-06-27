You like apples? Pick them at your own risk.
New York agritourism businesses are poised to win long-sought reforms that would shield them from some liability for visitors injured on their properties. The state's agriculture tourism industry, which has grown substantially in recent years with the wine and other craft beverage sectors, has for years decried their exclusion from protections that would protect them from litigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Catskill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Camp St. Helene (Mar '06)
|Jun 10
|Tricia
|147
|Evan Wisniewski (Jun '08)
|Jun 1
|The real one
|30
|Loved ones mourn 'wonderful' judge found dead i...
|May '17
|BB Board
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saugerties
|Mar '17
|Raquel
|2
|Paraco Gas Price Gouging (Dec '10)
|Mar '17
|Jay are hamasoma
|54
|Pine Springs Resort (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|Sam T
|88
|NY priest on leave; abuse claims investigated (Apr '12)
|Feb '17
|Loriq
|2
Find what you want!
Search Catskill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC