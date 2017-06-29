Tracey Road Equipment Announces Newes...

Tracey Road Equipment Announces Newest Locations

Monday Jun 26 Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

Jerry Tracey, president and CEO of Tracey Road Equipment, announced the opening of its new locations in Queensbury and Batavia, N.Y. As a result of increased success, an ongoing commitment to customer service and a rapidly growing customer base, Tracey has set his sights on expanding the Tracey Companies to better service New York State. Just like its other locations, Tracey Road Equipment Queensbury and Tracey Road Equipment Batavia, formerly New York Truck & Equipment and Boyle's Motors Sales, respectively, will have both truck and equipment sales, parts, service and equipment rentals.

