Bridge Street Theatre presents the Effect of Gamma Rays on the Man in the Moon Marigolds

A mother's bitterness colors the lives of her two high school-aged daughters in Paul Zindel 's 1971 Pulitzer Prize-winning "The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds", coming to Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre for eight performances July 6-16. Called "the most compelling work of its kind since Tennessee Williams ' 'The Glass Menagerie'", this poignant and lyrical drama will be performed by a cast of five brilliant female actors, led by Bridge Street favorite Roxanne Fay in the role of Beatrice Hunsdorfer.

