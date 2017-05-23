Jeanne MacDonald Up Next in Bridge Street Theatre's 2017 Cabaret Series

With a voice as pure as a Catskill creek, NYC nightlife luminary Je Anne MacDonald mesmerizes audiences and critics alike with her subtle, intelligent way with a lyric and an authentic style all her own. Come to Catskill's intimate Bridge Street Theatre at 8:00pm on Saturday evening June 3rd and find out what all the shouting's about! Originally from Freeport, Long Island, Je Anne MacDonald is a graduate of the Crane School of Music.

