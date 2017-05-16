Bridge Street Theatre presents PERFOR...

Bridge Street Theatre presents PERFORMATHON: A Special Weekend Fundraiser, 5/27- 28.

Do you have a talent you want to share with the world? This Memorial Day weekend, Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre will give you a chance to strut your stuff, whatever it may be, when they present a Performathon Fundraiser in their beautiful new Mainstage auditorium. Want to haul out that old accordion or maybe see your child perform her magic act on the stage of a professional theatre? Or perhaps you'll hear your neighbor play ukulele, sponsor your plumber to come and tap dance, or enjoy your friend from work reciting his Shakespeare sonnet or performing that song from Les Mis.

Catskill, NY

