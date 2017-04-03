York Historical Society welcomes spring with new exhibitions
This spring, the New-York Historical Society offers a range of fascinating exhibitions. From an intimate look at Thomas Jefferson as a private citizen to the extraordinary beauty of the Hudson River School, from the work of John James Audubon to the complicated origins of the New York Stock Exchange, these diverse exhibitions provide new perspectives on eminent figures and institutions and showcase the depth and scope of New-York Historical's collections.
