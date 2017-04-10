Police: Woman under the influence of drugs drove with child inside

New York State Police arrested a woman they say was driving under the influence of drugs with an 11-year-old child inside the vehicle. Alisha Cooper, 37, of Catskill, N.Y., was arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs with a child, endangering the welfare of a child, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and a vehicle and traffic violation.

