Police: Woman under the influence of drugs drove with child inside
New York State Police arrested a woman they say was driving under the influence of drugs with an 11-year-old child inside the vehicle. Alisha Cooper, 37, of Catskill, N.Y., was arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs with a child, endangering the welfare of a child, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and a vehicle and traffic violation.
