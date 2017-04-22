Nostalgia Draws Visitors To Closed Catskill Game Farm

A hand-painted sign remains at what was the entrance of the Catskill Game Farm in Catskill, NY. Thanks to the miracle of cherished, vintage, 16-mm movie reels, we revisit those day trips to a must-go family vacation destination in Catskill, N.Y., reliving the sights of gentle but determined deer nosing their way into the baby carriage where the food cup of grain is hidden, of mesmerized toddlers pressed up against a chain link fence hoping for a better look at the gentle giraffes, and of exuberant 5- and 6-year-olds waving as they waited for the train ride around the landmark park.

