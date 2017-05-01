Love My Park Day' set for May 6

The event, sponsored by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and Parks & Trails New York, is a statewide event to enhance New York's parks and historic sites and raise awareness and visibility to the entire parks system and its needs. This year's event includes partnerships with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the National Park Service, with volunteer events planned at several locations in the Adirondack and Catskill regions and at five national parks in New York state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.