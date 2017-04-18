Driller's death leads to $360,000 in ...

Driller's death leads to $360,000 in fines

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Business Insurance

A New York rock drilling company has agreed to pay $360,000 in penalties related to the 2012 death of a 30-year-old driller, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a Thursday statement. The man employed by Catskill, New York-based North American Quarry and Construction Services L.L.C. became entangled in the rotating drill steel and suffered fatal injuries when he tried to manually load a threaded drill steel into the mast of a drilling machine at the pit, the Labor Department said.

