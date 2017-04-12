Bridge Street Theatre Presents the Of...

Bridge Street Theatre Presents the Official Adventures of Kieron and Jade

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The world premiere of Kieron Barry's play, The Official Adventures of Kieron and Jade takes place on Thursday, April 20th at The Bridge Street Theatre, 44 W. Bridge Street, Catskill. Barry was showcased locally in the enormously successful 2012 production of Tomorrow in the Battle at Stageworks/Hudson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Catskill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Camp St. Helene (Mar '06) Apr 10 Cary 142
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saugerties Mar 23 Raquel 2
Paraco Gas Price Gouging (Dec '10) Mar '17 Jay are hamasoma 54
Pine Springs Resort (Feb '10) Feb '17 Sam T 88
News NY priest on leave; abuse claims investigated (Apr '12) Feb '17 Loriq 2
News Saugerties woman charged in pocketbook thefts a... Jan '17 Pauline 1
News Cabaret at Bridge Street Theatre to Continue wi... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Sheri Ann 1
See all Catskill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Catskill Forum Now

Catskill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Catskill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Catskill, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,065 • Total comments across all topics: 280,359,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC