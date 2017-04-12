Bridge Street Theatre Presents the Official Adventures of Kieron and Jade
The world premiere of Kieron Barry's play, The Official Adventures of Kieron and Jade takes place on Thursday, April 20th at The Bridge Street Theatre, 44 W. Bridge Street, Catskill. Barry was showcased locally in the enormously successful 2012 production of Tomorrow in the Battle at Stageworks/Hudson.
