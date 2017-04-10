Barge hauling gas freed from riverbed, arrives in Albany

Gasoline is offloaded from a barge at the Global Albany terminal on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at the Port of Albany from a barge that ran aground in the Hudson River on Tuesday. Gasoline is offloaded from a barge at the Global Albany terminal on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at the Port of Albany from a barge that ran aground in the Hudson River on Tuesday.

