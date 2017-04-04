Barge carrying gasoline runs aground on Hudson River in Catskill
A large barge carrying gasoline has run aground on the Hudson River in Catskill south of the Rip Van Winkle Bridge. The NYS DEC says the first call for the incident came in around 9:35 a.m. Tuesday off the coast of Dutchman's Landing Park.
