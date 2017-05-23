Asbestos delays arts center debut

Interior view of a second floor room at the Lumberyard on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, on Water St. in Catskill, N.Y. The Lumberyard, formerly the American Dance Institute, is converting a former lumberyard in the heart of the village of Catskill into its summer home, due to open in spring 2018. The multimillion-dollar project will bring jobs and dance companies and is part of a growing cultural identity for Catskill.

