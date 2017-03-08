Historic site's walls hold a treasure

Art restoration expert Margaret Saliske works on hand-painted borders believed to have been painted by Thomas Cole, at the Thomas Cole National Historic Site in Catskill, N.Y. Hand-painted borders believed to have been painted by Cole in the 1830s were uncovered after being hidden under layers of paint for more than a century. Cedar Grove, the home of artist Thomas Cole, considered the founder of the famous genre of American landscape painting known as the Hudson River School, in Catskill, N.Y. The 19th-century artist displayed paintings at his house here, but it turns out some of his work was hidden here, too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.