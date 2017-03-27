Hidden beneath paint, a famed artist's wall decorations
This Aug. 20, 2016 file photo shows Cedar Grove, the home of artist Thomas Cole, considered the founder of the famous genre of American landscape painting known as the Hudson River School, in Catskill, N.Y. Not only did Cole paint the lush mountain landscapes that inspired the Hudson River School art movement of the 19th century, he also painted on the walls of his home. Pretty decorative patterns on the walls in the parlor of his Catskill home had been buried beneath layers of paint for more than a century before they were discovered a few years ago.
