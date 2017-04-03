Governor Cuomo Encourages New Yorkers...

Governor Cuomo Encourages New Yorkers To Sign Up For The Sixth Annual 'I Love My Park' Day

Monday Mar 20 Read more: LongIsland.com

Governor Cuomo announced that registration is now open for the sixth annual I Love My Park Day, to be held on May 6, 2017. Albany, NY - March 20, 2017 - Governor Cuomo today announced that registration is now open for the sixth annual I Love My Park Day, to be held on at state parks, historic sites and public lands across the state.

