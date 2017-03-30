Coming April 8 - Bridge Street Theatre Presents The First Evening in...

Coming April 8 - Bridge Street Theatr...

It's back! Bridge Street Theatre' hugely popular Cabaret Series returns to Catskill on April 8th at 8:00pm. And the first installment will feature series curator Tom Andersen himself in an exhilarating evening of tunes from the Great American Songbook, Broadway, Country Music, and his own teeming and talented brain called "My Favorite Sings".

