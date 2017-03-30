Coming April 8 - Bridge Street Theatre Presents The First Evening in...
It's back! Bridge Street Theatre' hugely popular Cabaret Series returns to Catskill on April 8th at 8:00pm. And the first installment will feature series curator Tom Andersen himself in an exhilarating evening of tunes from the Great American Songbook, Broadway, Country Music, and his own teeming and talented brain called "My Favorite Sings".
Add your comments below
Catskill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saugerties
|Mar 23
|Raquel
|2
|Paraco Gas Price Gouging (Dec '10)
|Mar 12
|Jay are hamasoma
|54
|Pine Springs Resort (Feb '10)
|Feb '17
|Sam T
|88
|NY priest on leave; abuse claims investigated (Apr '12)
|Feb '17
|Loriq
|2
|Saugerties woman charged in pocketbook thefts a...
|Jan '17
|Pauline
|1
|Cabaret at Bridge Street Theatre to Continue wi... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Sheri Ann
|1
|Mountain lions in upstate NY (Jan '12)
|Feb '16
|MJS
|16
