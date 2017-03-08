Catskill, Granville under fiscal stress, comptroller says
State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli reports that there were nine villages in New York under some level of fiscal stress last year. That's down from 18 in the previous year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Catskill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paraco Gas Price Gouging (Dec '10)
|19 hr
|Jay are hamasoma
|54
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saugerties
|Mar 4
|jenniferlynnfugel
|1
|Pine Springs Resort (Feb '10)
|Feb 27
|Sam T
|88
|NY priest on leave; abuse claims investigated (Apr '12)
|Feb 19
|Loriq
|2
|Saugerties woman charged in pocketbook thefts a...
|Jan '17
|Pauline
|1
|Cabaret at Bridge Street Theatre to Continue wi... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Sheri Ann
|1
|Mountain lions in upstate NY (Jan '12)
|Feb '16
|MJS
|16
Find what you want!
Search Catskill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC