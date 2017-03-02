ArtBeat: What to See

ArtBeat: What to See

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Nippertown!

Wampum World: An Art Installation by RenA©e Ridgway @ Albany Institute of History and Art , Albany. This multimedia exhibition is an artist's interpretation of the changing meaning of wampum from culture to culture and time period to time period.

