Five Play Season Announced for Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre

Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre is delighted to announce its 2017 line-up of plays - five magnificent, warmly human stories for audiences to savor between March and November. Scheduled for BST's second Mainstage Subscription Season are: "Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins" by Stephen Temperley .

