Work to resume on Hudson River SkyWalk trail
Work is set to resume on a pedestrian trail crossing the Hudson River that will link the historic homes of two famous painters. The Hudson River SkyWalk will include a walkway across the Rip Van Winkle Bridge between Frederick Church's Olana historic site in Columbia County and the Thomas Cole National Historic Site in Catskill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
Catskill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County
|Nov '16
|nelsonsblood
|7
|L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|Psquich
|5
|Cabaret at Bridge Street Theatre to Continue wi... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Sheri Ann
|1
|Mountain lions in upstate NY (Jan '12)
|Feb '16
|MJS
|16
|pantyhose (Jan '11)
|Jun '15
|comrade BEN GURION
|5
|Brrr! February brought record cold, snow to Nor... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|goonsquad
|32
|SPC Kyle R. Mason (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Life CoachI
|6
Find what you want!
Search Catskill Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC