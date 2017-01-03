Work to resume on Hudson River SkyWal...

Work to resume on Hudson River SkyWalk trail

Sunday Jan 1 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Work is set to resume on a pedestrian trail crossing the Hudson River that will link the historic homes of two famous painters. The Hudson River SkyWalk will include a walkway across the Rip Van Winkle Bridge between Frederick Church's Olana historic site in Columbia County and the Thomas Cole National Historic Site in Catskill.

