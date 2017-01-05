Radio Waves: Popular WFUV host Rich Conaty dies Popular WFUV Rich Conaty has died; longtime host of 'The Big Broadcast' was 62 Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2j8IVBY Rich Conaty, longtime host of WFUV-FM's "The Big Broadcast," died Dec. 30 in Catskill, N.Y., after a battle with cancer. He was 62. The station released the following statement: "Rich was a fixture at WFUV for more than four decades, beginning as a Fordham student.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.