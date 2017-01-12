Nys Dec Lifeguard Qualifying Procedures Begin January 21, 2017
New Yorkers that love the outdoors and are looking for summer employment are invited to participate in free lifeguard qualifying procedures beginning January 21, 2017. Candidates may attend the DEC qualifying location convenient to them, and the results will be forwarded to their preferred work location.
