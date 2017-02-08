Catskill Mountain Rail Road storage plan could be derailed
The railroad has been struggling for over a year to obtain permission from the town to move its trains from the Ulster County-owned tracks to its own property between Station Road and the Esopus Creek on the edge of the hamlet of Phoenicia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Highland/Mid-Hudson Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Catskill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saugerties woman charged in pocketbook thefts a...
|Jan 14
|Pauline
|1
|Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County
|Nov '16
|nelsonsblood
|7
|L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|Psquich
|5
|Cabaret at Bridge Street Theatre to Continue wi... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Sheri Ann
|1
|Mountain lions in upstate NY (Jan '12)
|Feb '16
|MJS
|16
|pantyhose (Jan '11)
|Jun '15
|comrade BEN GURION
|5
|Brrr! February brought record cold, snow to Nor... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|goonsquad
|32
Find what you want!
Search Catskill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC