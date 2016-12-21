R.I.P.: Catskill filmmaker, artist Margo Pelletier
Margo Pelletier, a Catskill filmmaker and artist known for her explorations of gender, identity and society, died on Nov. 27. "Margo's work whether in the realm of fine art or in film always dealt with exposing social issues at its core," said her wife and longtime producer, Lisa Thomas, in a statement. "Even in her final days when Margo could no longer walk, she spent her time making art from bed, gifting pieces of her art to those who came to see her."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
