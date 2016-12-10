Photo Flash: First Look at Bridge Str...

Photo Flash: First Look at Bridge Street Theatre's Holiday Memories

Saturday Dec 10

Holiday Memories plays at Bridge Street Theatre through Dec 18. Two perennial holiday classics by Truman Capote , "The Thanksgiving Visitor" and "A Christmas Memory," come to vivid theatrical life this December when Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre presents Russell Vandenbroucke's heartwarming stage adaptation "Holiday Memories" playing Thursdays through Sundays now through December 18. When his parents' marriage dissolved, the young Truman Capote was left in the care of distant relatives in Monroeville, Alabama . There, he formed an unbreakable friendship with the youngest of his elderly cousins, a shy, childlike spinster he called "Sook".

Catskill, NY

