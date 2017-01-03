More retired than active priests historic first in Albany diocese
Father Ed Deimeke, right, with aspirant Adam Feisthamel, who is contemplating entering the priesthood, on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Jogues House of Discernment in Watervliet, N.Y. less Father Ed Deimeke, right, with aspirant Adam Feisthamel, who is contemplating entering the priesthood, on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Jogues House of Discernment in Watervliet, N.Y. less Father Ed Deimeke, right, with aspirant Adam Feisthamel, who is contemplating entering the priesthood, on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, at Jogues House of Discernment in Watervliet, N.Y. (Cindy Schultz / Times ... more A troubling tipping point in the number of priests has been reached in the Albany Roman Catholic Diocese with a handful of retirements this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Catskill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County
|Nov '16
|nelsonsblood
|7
|L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|Psquich
|5
|Cabaret at Bridge Street Theatre to Continue wi... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Sheri Ann
|1
|Mountain lions in upstate NY (Jan '12)
|Feb '16
|MJS
|16
|pantyhose (Jan '11)
|Jun '15
|comrade BEN GURION
|5
|Brrr! February brought record cold, snow to Nor... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|goonsquad
|32
|SPC Kyle R. Mason (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Life CoachI
|6
Find what you want!
Search Catskill Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC