Lumberyard Sets 2017 NYC Season at Th...

Lumberyard Sets 2017 NYC Season at The Kitchen

Wednesday Dec 14

Lumberyard Contemporary Performing Arts is pleased to announce its 2017 season at The Kitchen, which will comprise the premieres of five new contemporary performance works. Having presented its first New York City performances at The Kitchen to great success in 2016, the acclaimed organization will now offer a season in the city each year.

