Eastchester Man Facing Drug Charges A...

Eastchester Man Facing Drug Charges After Stop In Parked Car In Catskills

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: The Tarrytown Daily Voice

Two Westchester residents were in a parked car in upstate New York on Sunday when found to be in possession of drugs, state police said. Thomas Dowd, 61, of Somers was operating a vehicle that was parked along Route 23 in the Town of Catskill in Greene County and was found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tarrytown Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Catskill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County Nov '16 nelsonsblood 7
News L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07) Sep '16 Psquich 5
News Cabaret at Bridge Street Theatre to Continue wi... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Sheri Ann 1
Mountain lions in upstate NY (Jan '12) Feb '16 MJS 16
pantyhose (Jan '11) Jun '15 comrade BEN GURION 5
News Brrr! February brought record cold, snow to Nor... (Mar '15) Mar '15 goonsquad 32
News SPC Kyle R. Mason (Jun '14) Jun '14 Life CoachI 6
See all Catskill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Catskill Forum Now

Catskill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Catskill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Catskill, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,865 • Total comments across all topics: 277,487,347

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC