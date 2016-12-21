Eastchester Man Facing Drug Charges After Stop In Parked Car In Catskills
Two Westchester residents were in a parked car in upstate New York on Sunday when found to be in possession of drugs, state police said. Thomas Dowd, 61, of Somers was operating a vehicle that was parked along Route 23 in the Town of Catskill in Greene County and was found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tarrytown Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Catskill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County
|Nov '16
|nelsonsblood
|7
|L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|Psquich
|5
|Cabaret at Bridge Street Theatre to Continue wi... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Sheri Ann
|1
|Mountain lions in upstate NY (Jan '12)
|Feb '16
|MJS
|16
|pantyhose (Jan '11)
|Jun '15
|comrade BEN GURION
|5
|Brrr! February brought record cold, snow to Nor... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|goonsquad
|32
|SPC Kyle R. Mason (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Life CoachI
|6
Find what you want!
Search Catskill Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC