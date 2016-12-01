Project space for crafts opens in Hudson Valleya s Catskill
Inside the New York Restaurant in Catskill on a recent Sunday afternoon, a jazz band whiled away the hours as the place filled up. Fresh into town, a friend and I marveled at unusual dishes like “cauliflower wings” and Brussels sprout chips, and at the sense that we'd stumbled into the clubhouse for local creatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Catskill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Halle P. Schmidt, dead in Columbia County
|Nov '16
|nelsonsblood
|7
|L.I. Taxpayers Pay For Fire Districts' Fun Times (Jul '07)
|Sep '16
|Psquich
|5
|Cabaret at Bridge Street Theatre to Continue wi... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Sheri Ann
|1
|Mountain lions in upstate NY (Jan '12)
|Feb '16
|MJS
|16
|pantyhose (Jan '11)
|Jun '15
|comrade BEN GURION
|5
|Brrr! February brought record cold, snow to Nor... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|goonsquad
|32
|SPC Kyle R. Mason (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Life CoachI
|6
Find what you want!
Search Catskill Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC