In Your Neighborhood
The New Year's Dance is held in Schuylkill County. Frackville Elks sponsor the Annual New Year's Eve Dance, at South 3rd Street in Frackville, Saturday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. The celebration features a buffet dinner, musical entertainment, a champagne toast & party favors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Catawissa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Jan 6
|Horatio
|9,973
|Bloomsburg Fair returns with lineup of music, f...
|Oct '16
|GOP started slavery
|2
|Sex Offender Selling Nazi Flag Is Booted From P...
|Oct '16
|DonkeyDong
|1
|Bloomsburg Fair 2016
|Sep '16
|heroin and chill
|8
|State faculty union leaders take a step toward ...
|Sep '16
|got
|2
|Trail's End: August 1998, A Work 'n' Play K30 W...
|Sep '16
|truth
|1
|The canonization of Mother Teresa as Saint Tere...
|Sep '16
|ewwwww
|1
Find what you want!
Search Catawissa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC