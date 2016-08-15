Misericordia

Aug 15, 2016 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

The Medical Imaging Department at Misericordia University recently held its annual Medical Imaging Senior Recognition Luncheon to celebrate the accomplishments of the graduating senior class and to induct students into the Misericordia University Alpha Chapter of Lambda Nu, the national honor society for the radiologic and imaging sciences. Misericordia University students inducted into Lambda Nu include Allison Beltz, Slatington; Courtney Fichthorn, Reading; Kaitlin Fink, Catawissa; Kelly Lynch, Avoca; Allison McIntyre, Ashland; Jennifer Natishak, Browndale; Nicole Noss, Millville; Katie Santoro, Somerset, N.J.; Nicolas Troller, Effort, and Cheyenne Wulff, Wyalusing.

