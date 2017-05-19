Cassville Man Wrecks After Tree Falls Into Road
A Cassville man was injured in an early Friday morning wreck in Barry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Andrew Adkins was eastbound on Farm Road 2180 east of Cassville just after 4:30 a.m when he hit a tree that had fallen into the road during overnight storms.
