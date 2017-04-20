Cassville Man Seriously Injured In Early Morning Crash
A Barry County man was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident early Thursday morning east of Cassville. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Dale Roller of Cassville was eastbound on Highway 248 around 2:15 a.m when he crossed the centerline, and hit a fence and a tree before overturning.
