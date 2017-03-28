3 storm chasers killed while chasing ...

3 storm chasers killed while chasing tornado

2 hrs ago

Three storm chasers, including a pair of Weather Channel contractors, were killed Tuesday while chasing a tornado in Texas, authorities said. They were pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash about 5 miles west of Spur, officials said.

