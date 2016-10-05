Two Seriously Injured In Head-On Cass...

Two Seriously Injured In Head-On Cassville Crash

Oct 5, 2016

Two people from Cassville were seriously injured in a two vehicle crash in Barry County Tuesday night around 8:20 p.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol tells News Talk KZRG 39-year-old Charli Epperly was westbound on Highway 248, east of Cassville, when she turned in front of 44-year-old Michael Bauer, causing the two to collide head-on.

Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.

Cassville, MO

