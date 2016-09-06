Scooter Ran Over In Three Vehicle Acc...

Scooter Ran Over In Three Vehicle Accident

Sep 6, 2016

An Arkansas man riding on a scooter was seriously injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon in Barry County. The Highway Patrol says 45-year-old Ryan Donnerstag of Berryville was westbound on Highway 86, just three miles west of Golden, when he ran into the back of Chrysler 300.

Cassville, MO

