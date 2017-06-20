United Way Collecting Food For Local Pantries Wednesday
Volunteers from the United Way of Southwest Michigan are spending Wednesday helping eleven local food pantries stock up for the summer. The United Way's Charlotte Rogers tells WSJM News it's Christmas in June as they aim to beef up the donations given to the food pantries at a time when, usually, donations go down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJM-AM Saint Joseph.
Add your comments below
Cassopolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|Pinkie
|826
|JUNO INDUSTRIES Real Lite
|Mar '17
|STRONGLAND1
|1
|Smell in Sister Lakes area
|Mar '17
|Y Riggs
|1
|Berrien County Recount Set For Wednesday
|Jan '17
|Lloyd
|1
|BIG Foot sighting (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|NRA
|1
|Split in the Lutheran Church over gay marriage ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|USA Today
|1
|Supporters of gay Methodist pastor rally at bis... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|EdmondWA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cassopolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC