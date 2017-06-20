United Way Collecting Food For Local ...

United Way Collecting Food For Local Pantries Wednesday

9 min ago Read more: WSJM-AM Saint Joseph

Volunteers from the United Way of Southwest Michigan are spending Wednesday helping eleven local food pantries stock up for the summer. The United Way's Charlotte Rogers tells WSJM News it's Christmas in June as they aim to beef up the donations given to the food pantries at a time when, usually, donations go down.

