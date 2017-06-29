Plenty Of Fireworks Shows Scheduled For This Weekend
Just about everyone loves a good fireworks show, and there are plenty of them planned for this weekend around southwest Michigan. The fun begins Friday with a show in Dowagiac.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJM-AM Saint Joseph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cassopolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This mother is looking for the lost necklace th...
|Jun 22
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|2
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|Pinkie
|826
|JUNO INDUSTRIES Real Lite
|Mar '17
|STRONGLAND1
|1
|Smell in Sister Lakes area
|Mar '17
|Y Riggs
|1
|Berrien County Recount Set For Wednesday
|Jan '17
|Lloyd
|1
|BIG Foot sighting (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|NRA
|1
|Split in the Lutheran Church over gay marriage ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cassopolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC