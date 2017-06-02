Exploring Underground Railroad ties i...

Exploring Underground Railroad ties in Southwest Michigan

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Underground Railroad ties run deep in Southwest MichiganA s Cass County, where the history is celebrated each year with Underground Railroad Days in Vandalia. It takes just two hours to get from Chicago to this don't-blink-or-you'll-miss-it town in Cass County, but the drive through farmland and small towns in Southwest Michigan ends in a destination steeped in history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cassopolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Apr '17 Pinkie 826
JUNO INDUSTRIES Real Lite Mar '17 STRONGLAND1 1
Smell in Sister Lakes area Mar '17 Y Riggs 1
News Berrien County Recount Set For Wednesday Jan '17 Lloyd 1
BIG Foot sighting Dec '16 NRA 1
News Split in the Lutheran Church over gay marriage ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 USA Today 1
News Supporters of gay Methodist pastor rally at bis... (Jul '15) Jul '15 EdmondWA 3
See all Cassopolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cassopolis Forum Now

Cassopolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cassopolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Cassopolis, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,696 • Total comments across all topics: 281,594,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC