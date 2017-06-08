Cass County Crash Injures Two
Two people are hospitalized as the result of a car crash in Cass County. The sheriff's department tells WSJM News that a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Adam Tyszka of Cassopolis went across the center line on M-62 in Silver Lake Township and hit the vehicle of 77-year-old Richard Schuenenman of Benton Harbor around 5:30 last night.
