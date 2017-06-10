1 dead, 1 seriously injured in fiery crash
The Cass County Sheriff's office is investigating after a fiery crash killed a man and seriously injured another Friday afternoon. Their investigation shows Adam Graigo, 23, of Bristol, Indiana, was driving a truck northbound on Tharp Lake Road and failed to stop at a stop sign, colliding with a car driven by David Michael Steven, 22, of Cassopolis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Cassopolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|Pinkie
|826
|JUNO INDUSTRIES Real Lite
|Mar '17
|STRONGLAND1
|1
|Smell in Sister Lakes area
|Mar '17
|Y Riggs
|1
|Berrien County Recount Set For Wednesday
|Jan '17
|Lloyd
|1
|BIG Foot sighting (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|NRA
|1
|Split in the Lutheran Church over gay marriage ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|USA Today
|1
|Supporters of gay Methodist pastor rally at bis... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|EdmondWA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cassopolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC