1 dead, 1 seriously injured in fiery crash

Saturday Jun 10

The Cass County Sheriff's office is investigating after a fiery crash killed a man and seriously injured another Friday afternoon. Their investigation shows Adam Graigo, 23, of Bristol, Indiana, was driving a truck northbound on Tharp Lake Road and failed to stop at a stop sign, colliding with a car driven by David Michael Steven, 22, of Cassopolis.

