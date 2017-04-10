Grandmother protect two children from dog attack
CALVIN TWP., Mich. - On Sunday Cass County Deputies responded to a report of a dog mauling multiple people in the 63000 block of Crooked Creek in Calvin Township.
Cassopolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr 7
|butt
|824
|JUNO INDUSTRIES Real Lite
|Mar 20
|STRONGLAND1
|1
|Smell in Sister Lakes area
|Mar '17
|Y Riggs
|1
|Berrien County Recount Set For Wednesday
|Jan '17
|Lloyd
|1
|BIG Foot sighting
|Dec '16
|NRA
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Daniel Boone
|1
|What is good in the candidate? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Daniel Boone
|1
