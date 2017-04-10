Dog attacks, injures Michigan woman, ...

Dog attacks, injures Michigan woman, 2 grandchildren

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Jennifer Hansford of Cassopolis was injured Sunday evening when the dog attacked her as she tried to save her 2-year-old and 7-year-old grandchildren from the animal. Hansford and the older child were treated at a Niles hospital and released.

