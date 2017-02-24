Benton Harbor Students Recognized For...

Benton Harbor Students Recognized For Entries Into VFW Essay Contest

Five Benton Harbor High School students have recognized by the Veterans of Foreign Wars for their essays on American democracy. Each year, the VFW holds the essay contest nationally, and this year, some Benton Harbor High School Library volunteers wanted to get local students involved.

Cassopolis, MI

