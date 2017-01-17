Man hit by stray bullet fired from rifle 500-600 yards away
A 42-year-old Cassopolis man was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound he suffered when a neighbor's shot missed the target backstop and hit the man 500-600 yards away. Cass County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the accidental shooting in Milton Township at shortly before 12:30 Monday, Jan. 16, according to a news release from the department.
